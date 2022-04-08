Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $15.75 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $5,135,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $162.92 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

