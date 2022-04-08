Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $15.84 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 325.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

