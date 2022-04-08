Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $15.93 Million in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 434,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,934,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.38% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.35 million, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

