Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $16.17 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 372,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Campbell Soup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. CX Institutional lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

