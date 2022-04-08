Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $16.30 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

BK opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

