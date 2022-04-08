Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $12.82 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Valvoline by 122.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

