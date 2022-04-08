Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $12.92 Million Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

GMED opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

