Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $13.12 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 491,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

IIF opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

