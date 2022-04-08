Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $13.15 Million Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,797,079 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,774,000 after buying an additional 631,894 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,366 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,135,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

BVN opened at $10.24 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

