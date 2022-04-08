Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 22.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 46.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

