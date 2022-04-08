Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 447,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

