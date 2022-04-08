Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $122.99 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

