Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 374,186 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,110 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

