Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 619,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,678,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schneider National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last ninety days. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

