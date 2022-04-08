Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

