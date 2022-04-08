Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 170,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

