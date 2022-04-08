Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,545 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,995,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 498,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

AEM opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

