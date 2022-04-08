Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 622,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

