Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Evergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,425,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

