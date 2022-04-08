Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,610,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Jabil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

