Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of Avnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Avnet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avnet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.