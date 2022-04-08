Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.86. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

