Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

