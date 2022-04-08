Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 141,477 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LYB opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

