Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $12.95 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

CUBI opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

