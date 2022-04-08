Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $13.98 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.40 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

