Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $16.11 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $134.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

