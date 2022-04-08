Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

