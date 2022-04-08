Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Crane by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 908,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crane by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

