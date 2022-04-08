Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.90% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.72 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.