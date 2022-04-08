Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,805,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,607,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.62% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,419,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,519,000 after buying an additional 2,393,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,008,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 1,494,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,330,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 1,387,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $7.53 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

