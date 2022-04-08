Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,992 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

