Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) PT Lowered to €46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alstom from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alstom from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.12. 1,547,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,190. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.