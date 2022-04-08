Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $93.81 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.