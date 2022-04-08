Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,497,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.