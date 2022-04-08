Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (ALSMY, BCRX, BOUYF, CSPLF, DITHF, DPSGY, DSDVY, GMPUF, HCMLY, HWDJF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 8th:

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €46.00 ($50.55).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46).

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28).

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64).

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($82.42) to €71.00 ($78.02).

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 58 to CHF 54. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34).

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95).

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 325 to CHF 290.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.60 ($18.24) to €17.20 ($18.90).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87).

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 84 to CHF 85.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.97) to €45.00 ($49.45).

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €64.50 ($70.88) to €48.40 ($53.19).

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($192.31) to €167.00 ($183.52). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEB (OTC:SEBYF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 90 to SEK 100. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €14.90 ($16.37) to €15.80 ($17.36).

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 500 to CHF 485. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.50 ($39.01) to €32.00 ($35.16). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95).

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 500.00 to 540.00.

