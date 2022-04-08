Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

