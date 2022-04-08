Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $851,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.