Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

