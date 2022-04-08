Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and $724,946.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

