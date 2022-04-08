ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 11,489 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Bank of The West raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 174,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,717,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 27,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.31.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

