Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $181.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

