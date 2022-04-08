Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $181.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

