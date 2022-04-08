AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,155.59 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,160.49. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,949.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,902.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

