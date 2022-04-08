Auxilium (AUX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,573.00

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $127,625.11 and $50,573.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auxilium has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Auxilium

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global

