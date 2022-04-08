Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

NYSE:AVY opened at $173.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average is $199.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

