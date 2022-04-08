Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($137.36) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €114.50 ($125.82) on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.57.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

