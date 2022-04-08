Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($208.79) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €164.09 ($180.32).

WCH opened at €155.95 ($171.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

