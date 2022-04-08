Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,006 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.