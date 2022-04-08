Barclays Boosts Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target to GBX 357

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MUL opened at GBX 300 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The firm has a market cap of £180.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.42. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.51).
