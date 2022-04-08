Barclays Boosts Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target to GBX 357

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MUL opened at GBX 300 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The firm has a market cap of £180.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.42. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.51).

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

